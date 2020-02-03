Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Blink-182, Simple Plan join Rock the Park 2020 lineup

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted February 3, 2020 9:25 am
(L-R) Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba of Blink-182 perform as the band kicks off its 16-show 'Kings of the Weekend' residency at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on May 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nev.
(L-R) Travis Barker, Mark Hoppus and Matt Skiba of Blink-182 perform as the band kicks off its 16-show 'Kings of the Weekend' residency at The Pearl concert theater at Palms Casino Resort on May 26, 2018 in Las Vegas, Nev. Gabe Ginsberg / Getty Images

Rock the Park is getting a healthy serving of pop punk.

The London, Ont., festival has announced that Blink-182 will headline Day 2 of the multi-day festival in Harris Park. The three-piece group will feature Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba. Founding member Tom DeLonge left the band in 2015.

READ MORE: Jack Johnson, Vance Joy among first announced for Rock the Park 2020

Formed in California in 1992, the highly influential Blink-182 is known for hits such as What’s My Age Again? and Dammit. Their latest album Nine was released in September 2019.

Canadian band Simple Plan will be joining Blink-182 when Rock the Park returns to London this summer. The Montreal rockers have previously collaborated with Blink-182: Hoppus contributed vocals and appeared in Simple Plan’s video for I’d Do Anything.

Story continues below advertisement

Toronto-based singer-songwriter Grandson will also be playing on the same day.

READ MORE: Rock the Park returns to London for its 16th year

This year marks Rock the Park’s 17th consecutive year in London.

Hosted in the city’s Harris Park, the festival is set to run from July 15 to 18.

Jack Johnson, Vance Joy and Andy Shauf are slated to perform on Rock the Park’s opening day.

Tickets for the second day of Rock the Park go on sale Friday, with a pre-sale slated for Thursday.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
MusicLondonHarris ParkRock the ParkBlink-182grandsonSimple PlanRock the Park 2020Blink-182 LondonRock the Park lineupSimple Plan London
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.