Blink-182, Simple Plan join Rock the Park 2020 lineup

Rock the Park is getting a healthy serving of pop punk.

The London, Ont., festival has announced that Blink-182 will headline Day 2 of the multi-day festival in Harris Park. The three-piece group will feature Mark Hoppus, Travis Barker and Matt Skiba. Founding member Tom DeLonge left the band in 2015.

Formed in California in 1992, the highly influential Blink-182 is known for hits such as What’s My Age Again? and Dammit. Their latest album Nine was released in September 2019.

Canadian band Simple Plan will be joining Blink-182 when Rock the Park returns to London this summer. The Montreal rockers have previously collaborated with Blink-182: Hoppus contributed vocals and appeared in Simple Plan’s video for I’d Do Anything.

Toronto-based singer-songwriter Grandson will also be playing on the same day.

This year marks Rock the Park’s 17th consecutive year in London.

Hosted in the city’s Harris Park, the festival is set to run from July 15 to 18.

Jack Johnson, Vance Joy and Andy Shauf are slated to perform on Rock the Park’s opening day.

Tickets for the second day of Rock the Park go on sale Friday, with a pre-sale slated for Thursday.