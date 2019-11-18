Jack Johnson, Vance Joy among first announced for Rock the Park 2020

Send this page to someone via email

London, Ont., is set to get a good serving of folk and indie rock next summer after the first names were announced for Rock the Park’s 2020 lineup.

The 17th edition of the multi-day festival has announced that it will feature American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson during its Wednesday, July 15 show in Harris Park.

Johnson, whose career spans more than a decade, is known for hits such as Banana Pancakes and Better Together and is also responsible for creating the soundtrack to the 2006 film Curious George.

Also taking the stage in July is Australian musician Vance Joy, who earned success early in his career with the breakthrough hit Riptide.

Saskatchewan-born musician Andy Shauf will also be playing on the same night.

A fourth and final artist for Rock the Park’s Wednesday lineup is yet to be announced.

The 2020 event will mark Rock the Park’s 17th consecutive year.

No other artists have been announced, but the festival typically runs for four days with three to six performers slated for each day’s lineup.

Tickets go on sale Friday, with an internet pre-sale on Thursday.