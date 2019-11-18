Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Entertainment

Jack Johnson, Vance Joy among first announced for Rock the Park 2020

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 18, 2019 11:50 am
Updated November 18, 2019 12:08 pm
American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson performs during the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain on Jul. 14, 2018.
American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson performs during the Mad Cool Festival in Madrid, Spain on Jul. 14, 2018. Victor Lerena / EPA

London, Ont., is set to get a good serving of folk and indie rock next summer after the first names were announced for Rock the Park’s 2020 lineup.

The 17th edition of the multi-day festival has announced that it will feature American singer-songwriter Jack Johnson during its Wednesday, July 15 show in Harris Park.

READ MORE: Rock the Park returns to London for its 16th year

Johnson, whose career spans more than a decade, is known for hits such as Banana Pancakes and Better Together and is also responsible for creating the soundtrack to the 2006 film Curious George.

Also taking the stage in July is Australian musician Vance Joy, who earned success early in his career with the breakthrough hit Riptide.

Story continues below advertisement

Saskatchewan-born musician Andy Shauf will also be playing on the same night.

A fourth and final artist for Rock the Park’s Wednesday lineup is yet to be announced.

READ MORE: ‘Rock the Park’ asking council for extra night

The 2020 event will mark Rock the Park’s 17th consecutive year.

No other artists have been announced, but the festival typically runs for four days with three to six performers slated for each day’s lineup.

Tickets go on sale Friday, with an internet pre-sale on Thursday.

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
OntarioLondonMusic FestivalConcertsmusiciansFolk MusicRock the ParkSummer FestivalVance JoyIndie RockJack JohnsonAndy ShaufRock the Park 2020
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundtrip of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox ever weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers
Global News Redesign Global News Redesign
A fresh new look for Global News is here, tell us what you think
Take a Survey

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.