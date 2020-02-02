Menu

Canada

Canadians evacuated from China will be sent to CAF base in Trenton, Ont.

By Kerri Breen Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 7:13 pm
Updated February 2, 2020 7:31 pm
Trudeau condemns racism linked to coronavirus outbreak
Trudeau condemns racism linked to coronavirus outbreak.

Canadians who have requested evacuation from the region of China hardest hit by the new coronavirus will undergo a period of observation at Canadian Forces Base in Trenton, Ont., upon arrival.

The matter was addressed by Justin Trudeau and top cabinet ministers at a meeting on Sunday, according to a statement.

READ MORE: Coronavirus: 325 Canadians have requested to leave epicentre of the outbreak

It remains unclear when the 325 Canadians who have asked for government assistance to fly home from Hubei province will arrive.

The government is chartering a plane but is still finalizing all the arrangements and approvals, a readout from a meeting of the Incident Response Group states.

Those returning to Canada will receive health screenings before boarding, during the flight and upon arrival, Global Affairs Canada said in a separate statement.

Story continues below advertisement
‘All options on the table’ to protect Canadians from those returning from China: Hajdu
‘All options on the table’ to protect Canadians from those returning from China: Hajdu

Anyone in need of medical attention will be “safely transferred” to the health care system.

All others — including flight crew and staff members — will be sent to CFB Trenton for a 14-day period of medical assessment and observation.

The base is located about 175 kilometres east of Toronto.

Canada’s defence chief Gen. Jonathan Vance said in a statement that protecting and Canadian Forces and the community of Trenton “is essential.”

“As we support the safe return of Canadians at CFB Trenton, be confident that all measures are in place to safeguard the health and security of everyone,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

 

Four cases of the novel virus have been confirmed in Canada since Jan. 25. Three of those individuals live in Ontario; the other patient is in B.C.

The illness has claimed 304 lives in China as of Sunday, and one person has died in the Philippines.

In efforts to contain the outbreak, China has imposed lockdowns for tens of millions of people.

Canadian officials have repeatedly stressed that the risk of an outbreak in Canada remains low.

They say infection control measures have improved significantly since the outbreak of Severe Acute Respiratory Syndrome (SARS) nearly 20 years ago.

Justin Trudeau Coronavirus china virus Coronavirus In Canada coronavirus news wuhan china CFB Trenton Canadian Forces Base Trenton
