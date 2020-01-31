Menu

World

U.S. announces mandatory quarantines for China travellers over Coronavirus

By Staff Reuters
Posted January 31, 2020 4:30 pm
Updated January 31, 2020 5:11 pm
Coronavirus outbreak: Trump has temporarily suspended entry by foreign nationals that pose risk
WATCH ABOVE: Trump has temporarily suspended entry by foreign nationals that pose risk

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration on Friday declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and said it would bar entry to the United States starting on Sunday of foreign nationals who have travelled to China.

READ MORE: Woman in her 20s confirmed as 3rd case of coronavirus in Ontario

U.S. citizens who have travelled to China’s Hubei Province within the last 14 days will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told a media briefing at the White House on Friday.

Coronavirus outbreak: White House officials say risk to U.S. remains low
Coronavirus outbreak: White House officials say risk to U.S. remains low

The administration will also limit flights from China to seven U.S. airports, he said.

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.

© 2020 Reuters
