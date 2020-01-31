U.S. announces mandatory quarantines for China travellers over Coronavirus

WASHINGTON – The Trump administration on Friday declared a public health emergency over the coronavirus outbreak and said it would bar entry to the United States starting on Sunday of foreign nationals who have travelled to China.
U.S. citizens who have travelled to China’s Hubei Province within the last 14 days will be subject to a mandatory 14-day quarantine, Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar told a media briefing at the White House on Friday.
Coronavirus outbreak: White House officials say risk to U.S. remains low
The administration will also limit flights from China to seven U.S. airports, he said.
