Highway 3 reopened after vehicle collision downs power lines

Highway 3 has been reopened in both directions after a vehicle collision downed power lines on Saturday evening.
DriveBC reported that Highway 3 was closed in both directions at 6:50 p.m., three kilometres west of Hedley, B.C.
A detour was unavailable at the time and the Ministry of Transportation warned drivers to “expect major delays.”
Highway road maintenance contractor AIM Roads said on Facebook that first responders, power crews and AIM Roads workers responded to the scene.
The vehicle incident caused thousands of people to lose power in the Hedley, Keremeos and Princeton areas.
