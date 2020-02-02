Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Highway 3 reopened after vehicle collision downs power lines

By Shelby Thom Global News
Posted February 2, 2020 12:44 pm
.
. File

Highway 3 has been reopened in both directions after a vehicle collision downed power lines on Saturday evening.

READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Alberta border to undergo avalanche control closures

DriveBC reported that Highway 3 was closed in both directions at 6:50 p.m., three kilometres west of Hedley, B.C.

Story continues below advertisement

A detour was unavailable at the time and the Ministry of Transportation warned drivers to “expect major delays.”

READ MORE: Coquihalla Highway reopened after earlier flooding, road debris

Highway road maintenance contractor AIM Roads said on Facebook that first responders, power crews and AIM Roads workers responded to the scene.

The vehicle incident caused thousands of people to lose power in the Hedley, Keremeos and Princeton areas.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Highway 3AIM RoadsAIM CrewsBCHwy3HedleyBCHighway 3 downed power linesHighway 3 vehicle incident
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.