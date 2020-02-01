Coquihalla Highway closed due to flooding, road debris

The Coquihalla Highway is closed in both directions because of flooding and debris on the road.
According to DriveBC, the closure is from Exit 183 Peers Creek Road, which is north of the Othello Tunnels, and extends to the intersection of Highway 5A and 97C, a distance of 102.8 kilometres.
An assessment is in progress, with the next update scheduled for 12 p.m. PT.
READ MORE: Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Alberta border to undergo avalanche control closures
Elsewhere, a travel advisory is still in effect for Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Lake Louise for elevated avalanche risk and avalanche control work.
There are also closures along the Trans-Canada Highway between Hope and Cache Creek, because of rock slides and debris on the road, and two on Vancouver Island because of flooding.
Further highway advisories include:
- Highway 3 between Castlegar and Christina Lake will undergo a closure on Saturday from noon to 3 p.m. for avalanche control work. A detour will not be available.
- Highway 93 near the B.C.-Alberta border, between Castle Junction and Radium Hot Springs, is closed due to high avalanche hazard. The next update will be 2 p.m. MT.
For the latest road conditions throughout the province, visit DriveBC.
COMMENTS