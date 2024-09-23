‘They found my baby!’: Search for missing 6-year-old B.C. girl ends happily

Send this page to someone via email

There was good news from North Central B.C. over the weekend after a young girl who went missing three days ago was found and taken to the hospital for medical care.

Burns Lake RCMP said the missing six-year-old was found on Sunday evening in a previously searched forested area between her residence and Skin Tyee band office.

Searchers believe she was likely moving around during the time she was missing.

In an interview with Global News, the girl’s mother describes the moment a police officer told her over the phone that her child had been found.

“He said it quickly that they were transporting her to Skin Tyee band office,” the girl’s mother said.

“I jumped up, I screamed and I was like, ‘They found my baby! They found her! They’re bringing her to Skin Tyee band office!’ And I was like. ‘We gotta run down there, we gotta get down there.'”

The search for the girl was one of the largest in northern B.C.’s history, with hundreds of searchers and volunteers coming out each day.

Police said their evidence indicated the girl, who is non-verbal, had wandered off and that she was not abducted.