Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Canada

‘They found my baby!’: Search for missing 6-year-old B.C. girl ends happily

By Amy Judd Global News
Posted September 23, 2024 12:52 pm
1 min read
Click to play video: 'Missing six-year-old B.C. girl found safe'
Missing six-year-old B.C. girl found safe
A six-year-old girl who had been missing for three days near Burns Lake, B.C., was found safe on Sunday. Her mother spoke to Global News about the discovery.
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

There was good news from North Central B.C. over the weekend after a young girl who went missing three days ago was found and taken to the hospital for medical care.

Burns Lake RCMP said the missing six-year-old was found on Sunday evening in a previously searched forested area between her residence and Skin Tyee band office.

Searchers believe she was likely moving around during the time she was missing.

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.

Get daily National news

Get the day's top news, political, economic, and current affairs headlines, delivered to your inbox once a day.
By providing your email address, you have read and agree to Global News' Terms and Conditions and Privacy Policy.

In an interview with Global News, the girl’s mother describes the moment a police officer told her over the phone that her child had been found.

“He said it quickly that they were transporting her to Skin Tyee band office,” the girl’s mother said.

“I jumped up, I screamed and I was like, ‘They found my baby! They found her! They’re bringing her to Skin Tyee band office!’ And I was like. ‘We gotta run down there, we gotta get down there.'”

Trending Now
Story continues below advertisement

The search for the girl was one of the largest in northern B.C.’s history, with hundreds of searchers and volunteers coming out each day.

Police said their evidence indicated the girl, who is non-verbal, had wandered off and that she was not abducted.

© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices