Trans-Canada Highway between Revelstoke and Alberta border to undergo avalanche control closures

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted January 31, 2020 7:32 pm
According to DriveBC, the Trans-Canada Highway will undergo avalanche control work starting Friday evening, and that motorists should expect lengthy closures.
A travel advisory is in place for the Trans-Canada Highway in B.C.’s Interior, with avalanche control work expected to gum up traffic for several hours.

The advisory stretches from Revelstoke in the west to the B.C.-Alberta border in the east — a distance of around 219 kilometres.

According to DriveBC, avalanche control work will start Friday evening and motorists should expect lengthy closures.

READ MORE: Snowfall, freezing rain warnings issued for Trans-Canada, Highway 3 in B.C.’s Interior

“Expect significant delays due to elevated avalanche risk, avalanche control, and traffic congestion,” DriveBC said in the warning.

Below is a list of the closures along Highway 1:

  • Avalanche control work planned between Field and the B.C.-Alberta border for 16.2 km. Starting Friday, Jan. 31 at 11 p.m. MT until Saturday, Feb. 1 at 12:15 a.m. MT. A detour will not be available.
  • High avalanche hazard and avalanche control work planned between 11th Street North and Ten Mile Hill Truck Stop Road for 17.6 km (Golden to 9 km west of Yoho National Park). Starting Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m. MT until Saturday, Feb. 1 at 1 p.m. MT. A detour will not be available.
  • Avalanche control work planned between Townley Street and Anderson Road for 141.4 km (Revelstoke to 1 km west of Golden). Starting Friday, Jan. 31 at 11:45 p.m. PT until Saturday, Feb. 1 at 12 p.m. PT.  A detour will not be available.
  • Avalanche control work planned between Griffin Lake Avalanche Gate and Boulder Mountain Avalanche Gate for 18.2 km (6 to 24 km west of Revelstoke). Starting Friday, Jan. 31 between 6 p.m. PT and 8 p.m. PT. A  detour will not be available.
Video released by Ministry of Transportation shows avalanche control work near Revelstoke
Video released by Ministry of Transportation shows avalanche control work near Revelstoke

In related news, a section of Highway 3 will also be undergoing avalanche control work on Friday, between 4 p.m. PT and 9 p.m. PT.

The affected section will be between West Avalanche Gate and West Creston Road for 24.2 km (Kootenay Pass).

An alternate route is available via Highway 3A.

For the latest in road conditions, visit DriveBC.

AlbertaTrafficBCTrans-Canada HighwayHighwayRevelstokedrivebcFieldHighway Closuresavalanche control work
