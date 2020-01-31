Snowfall, freezing rain warnings issued for Trans-Canada, Highway 3 in B.C.’s Interior

Send this page to someone via email

Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and snowfall warnings for sections of the Trans-Canada Highway and Highway 3 in B.C.’s Interior.

For the Trans-Canada Highway, the snowfall warning stretches from Eagle Pass east of Revelstoke, to Rogers Pass, and includes the following regions: Shuswap, West Columbia and East Columbia.

The national weather agency is predicting 15 to 25 centimetres of snow. The alerts were issued Friday morning.

“A Pacific frontal system will continue to give snow heavy at times to Rogers Pass today,” said the warning. “The snow will become mixed with rain late this afternoon as snow levels rise.”

“Total snow accumulations up to 25 cm can be expected before the snow completely changes to rain this evening.”

For Highway 3, the freezing rain warning stretches from Hope to Princeton. Regions under the warning are the Fraser Valley, Fraser Canyon and Similkameen.

“Pockets of freezing rain have developed over the Similkameen region and along Highway 3, Hope to Princeton via Allison Pass this morning,” said Environment Canada.

“The freezing rain is expected to change over to rain later this morning as the temperatures rise. Surfaces such as highways, roads, walkways and parking lots may become icy and slippery. Take extra care when walking or driving in affected areas.”

Environment Canada says freezing rain warnings are issued when rain falling in sub-zero temperatures creates ice build-up and icy surfaces.