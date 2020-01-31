Menu

Traffic

New Brunswick man dead after head-on snowmobile crash near Bathurst

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted January 31, 2020 2:38 pm
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. .
A file photo of an RCMP cruiser. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

One man is dead and another is injured following a head-on snowmobile crash in northern New Brunswick.

Police say a 55-year-old man from Bathurst was killed Thursday when two snowmobiles collided on a groomed trail in Sormany, N.B., a community northwest of Bathurst.

RCMP responded to a call of a head-on collision between a snowmobile heading eastbound and one heading westbound.

The male driver of the other snowmobile was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say both men were wearing helmets.

While the investigation is ongoing, RCMP say alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.

© 2020 The Canadian Press
RCMPNew BrunswickTrafficSnowmobileBathurstSormany
