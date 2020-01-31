New Brunswick man dead after head-on snowmobile crash near Bathurst

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

One man is dead and another is injured following a head-on snowmobile crash in northern New Brunswick.

Police say a 55-year-old man from Bathurst was killed Thursday when two snowmobiles collided on a groomed trail in Sormany, N.B., a community northwest of Bathurst.

READ MORE: 1 dead after crash in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, N.B.

RCMP responded to a call of a head-on collision between a snowmobile heading eastbound and one heading westbound.

The male driver of the other snowmobile was transported to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Halifax police take 2 people into custody after weapons call, investigation ongoing

Police say both men were wearing helmets.

Story continues below advertisement

While the investigation is ongoing, RCMP say alcohol is not believed to be a contributing factor in the crash.