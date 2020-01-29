Menu

Crime

Halifax police take 2 people into custody after weapons call, investigation ongoing

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 7:31 pm
Halifax Regional Police file image.
Halifax Regional Police file image. . Alexander Quon/Global News

Halifax Regional Police have taken two people into custody after responding to a weapons call Wednesday evening.

Police say they responded to a report of a possible firearm at 60 Walter Havill Drive.

They did not immediately provide a time for when they responded to the scene.

The Emergency Response Team and patrol officers helped secure the scene and two people were eventually taken into custody without incident.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
