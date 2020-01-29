Halifax police take 2 people into custody after weapons call, investigation ongoing

Send this page to someone via email

Halifax Regional Police have taken two people into custody after responding to a weapons call Wednesday evening.

Police say they responded to a report of a possible firearm at 60 Walter Havill Drive.

They did not immediately provide a time for when they responded to the scene.

The Emergency Response Team and patrol officers helped secure the scene and two people were eventually taken into custody without incident.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

