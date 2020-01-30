Menu

Traffic

1 dead after crash in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, N.B.

By Alexander Quon Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 3:19 pm
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph.
An RCMP cruiser is seen in this undated file photograph. . Alexander Quon/Global News

A 33-year-old man from Edmundston, N.B., is dead after a two-vehicle crash in Saint-Joseph-de-Madawaska, N.B., on Thursday.

New Brunswick RCMP say officers responded to the crash shortly before 10 a.m.

READ MORE: Halifax police take 2 people into custody after weapons call, investigation ongoing

Police say the 33-year-old man’s vehicle was travelling east on Toussaint Road when it was struck by a southbound transport truck that was hauling logs on Chemin Deuxième Sault.

The man was taken to hospital where he died as a result of his injuries.

The driver of the truck suffered non-life-threatening injuries in the crash. Both were alone in their respective vehicles.

Police say their investigation is ongoing.

