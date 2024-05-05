Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Add Global News to Home Screen

Instructions:

  1. Press the share icon on your browser
  2. Select Add to Home Screen
  3. Press Add

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Video link
Headline link
Advertisement
Traffic

Crash in Falkland closes Highway 97

By Kathy Michaels Global News
Posted May 5, 2024 4:05 pm
1 min read
A crash on Highway 97 in Falkland has closed the highway. View image in full screen
A crash on Highway 97 in Falkland has closed the highway. Global News
Share this item via WhatsApp

Share

Share this item via WhatsApp whatsapp Share this item on Flipboard flipboard Share this item on Reddit reddit

Highway 97 has been shut down in both directions near Falkland as officials deal with a serious crash.

DriveBC said the vehicle incident occurred between Wetaskiwin Road and Back Road, about 10 kilometres west of Falkland and traffic has backed up for a significant distance.

There are unconfirmed reports from the scene that there was a fatality.

Trending Now

Story continues below advertisement

A detour has been put into place northbound at Salmon River Road and southbound at Highway 1 to Highway 97 B, according to Drive B.C.

 

More on Canada
© 2024 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Sponsored content

AdChoices