Crash in Falkland closes Highway 97

Highway 97 has been shut down in both directions near Falkland as officials deal with a serious crash.
DriveBC said the vehicle incident occurred between Wetaskiwin Road and Back Road, about 10 kilometres west of Falkland and traffic has backed up for a significant distance.
There are unconfirmed reports from the scene that there was a fatality.
A detour has been put into place northbound at Salmon River Road and southbound at Highway 1 to Highway 97 B, according to Drive B.C.
