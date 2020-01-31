Top 3 things to do around Winnipeg the weekend of Feb. 1

Send this page to someone via email

With her weekly pick of fun things to do on the weekend, here is the rundown from Global News Morning‘s Kahla Evans.

Hope you’re hungry — because this weekend is all about the food festivals!

1. La Poutine Week

Our city’s third annual week-long festival of tasty potatoes, cheesy cheese and savoury gravies kicks off Saturday at over 65 local restaurants.

These joints are competing in a friendly competition to create the best poutine dish while donating a portion of sales to the great folks at Agape Table.

Visit the website to pick your faves, make a game plan and head out on your own mission to find the best poutine.

Then vote on all your favourites and get ready to try more.

La Poutine Week runs from Saturday, Feb. 1 to Friday, Feb. 7.

2. Ciao! Dine About Winnipeg

If you’re still hungry after all of that delicious poutine, there’s also Ciao! Dine About Winnipeg.

It runs Feb. 1 to 11 and showcases some of our city’s finest restaurants.

Each place has a special three-course, set price lunch or dinner menu.

You can even check out the menus online beforehand.

Places do sell out, though, so reservations are recommended.

3. Ringette on the River

After all that eating, you may want to head outside to enjoy these mild weekend weather conditions.

Ringette on the River takes place Saturday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on the rink by the CN Stage at The Forks.

This is the third time the event is being held with the goal of getting more folks involved in the sport.

There will be exhibition games that everyone is invited to watch and then there’s also the chance for people to try it out for themselves.

More details on Ringette on the River or the sport itself can be found here.

Happy weekend, everyone!