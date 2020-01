Send this page to someone via email

Police say a man in his 30s is in critical condition after being hit by a vehicle in North York.

Emergency crews said they responded to the area of Sheppard Avenue West and Allen Road around 4:30 a.m. Friday.

Paramedics transported the man with life-threatening injuries to a Toronto trauma centre.

Lanes in the area have been blocked off for the police investigation.

