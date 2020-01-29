Man dead after being struck by vehicle in Toronto’s north end

Send this page to someone via email

A male pedestrian has died after being struck by a vehicle in North York on Wednesday, officials say.

Emergency crews were called to Lawrence Avenue East, between The Donway West and Don Mills Road, at around 4:30 p.m.

A Toronto Paramedics spokesperson said the man, who is believed to be in his 50s, died at the scene.

Police said the driver remained at the scene.

The Toronto police traffic services unit was called to probe the circumstances leading up to the collision.

Officers closed part of Lawrence Avenue East for the investigation.

