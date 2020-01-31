London Police seek public’s help locating missing 28-year-old woman

Send this page to someone via email

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 28-year-old woman.

According to police, Miranda Stuifbergen was last seen Jan. 30 around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Pond Mills Road and Commissioners Road East.

Officers described Stuifbergen as Caucasian with a slim build. She is said to be five-foot-seven and has dyed shoulder length red/blonde hair.

Police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.

