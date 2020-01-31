Menu

Canada

London Police seek public’s help locating missing 28-year-old woman

By Jaclyn Carbone 980 CFPL
Posted January 31, 2020 6:27 am
A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980).
A uniformed London police patch, September 6, 2017. (Matthew Trevithick/AM980). Matthew Trevithick/980 CFPL

Police are asking the public to keep an eye out for a missing 28-year-old woman.

According to police, Miranda Stuifbergen was last seen Jan. 30 around 6:30 p.m. in the area of Pond Mills Road and Commissioners Road East.

Officers described Stuifbergen as Caucasian with a slim build. She is said to be five-foot-seven and has dyed shoulder length red/blonde hair.

Police are concerned for her welfare.

Anyone with information in relation to her whereabouts is asked to call the London Police Service at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477). Information can also be sent in online anonymously here.

