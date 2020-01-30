Menu

Crime

Shooting investigation launched after gunshot victim dropped off at London hospital

By Jacquelyn LeBel 980 CFPL
Posted January 30, 2020 2:18 pm
London police say a weapons investigation was launched after hospital staff contacted officers about a man with a gunshot wound.
Global News

London, Ont. police have launched an investigation into a late night shooting incident after being contacted by hospital staff.

Police say they were notified at roughly 11:40 p.m. Wednesday that someone brought a man suffering from a gunshot wound to the hospital and took off. Police have not identified which hospital it was.

READ MORE: Man arrested following shooting near south London high school

According to police, the man was reportedly assessed and treated for serious but non-life-threatening injuries and subsequently released from hospital.

Police say the location of the shooting is not yet known but it’s believed to have occurred downtown. Investigators also believe it was “not a random incident.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

