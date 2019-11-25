Menu

Crime

Police seek answers following shooting near south London high school

By Andrew Graham 980 CFPL
Posted November 25, 2019 8:56 am
London Police investigating shots fires at a complex near the intersection of Millbank Avenue and Southdale Road.
London Police investigating shots fires at a complex near the intersection of Millbank Avenue and Southdale Road. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL

A weekend shooting in London’s south end has left police short on details.

According to police, officers received a number of calls around 6:45 p.m. Sunday from people who reported hearing gunshots near Southdale Road East and Millbank Drive, an intersection that sits south of Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School.

Officers reportedly found shell casings in the area, which police say led them to confirm a gun had been fired.

READ MORE: Cat dies in northeast London fire, 2 cats and ferret saved — platoon chief

Police did not provide any information on potential suspects in the incident but said no victims were found.

An investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact London police at 519-661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

The intersection of Millbank Ave. and Southdale Rd., where shots were fired Sunday evening, just steps away from Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School.
The intersection of Millbank Ave. and Southdale Rd., where shots were fired Sunday evening, just steps away from Sir Wilfrid Laurier Secondary School. Andrew Graham / 980 CFPL
