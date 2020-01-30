Menu

Canada

Two men charged in sting operation targeting demand for sexual services: London police

By Kelly Wang Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 6:48 pm
.
. Kelly Wang/980 CFPL

London police say two men were arrested and charged Wednesday night, following a sting operation led by the London Police Service’s Human Trafficking Unit.

The operation was conducted at a hotel in the city.

READ MORE: More than 2 dozen men charged in human trafficking operation: London police

Officials say two men allegedly communicated with an undercover officer to obtain sexual services.

As a result, a 31-year-old Sarnia man and a 42-year-old London man are charged with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

Police say both have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on future dates.

