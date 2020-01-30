Two men charged in sting operation targeting demand for sexual services: London police

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

London police say two men were arrested and charged Wednesday night, following a sting operation led by the London Police Service’s Human Trafficking Unit.

The operation was conducted at a hotel in the city.

Officials say two men allegedly communicated with an undercover officer to obtain sexual services.

As a result, a 31-year-old Sarnia man and a 42-year-old London man are charged with communication for the purpose of obtaining sexual services.

Police say both have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in court on future dates.

2:44 Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledges $20M annually towards anti-human trafficking initiatives Ontario Premier Doug Ford pledges $20M annually towards anti-human trafficking initiatives

Story continues below advertisement