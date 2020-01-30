Burlington man arrested in connection to downtown Guelph stabbing

Send this page to someone via email

Police say a Burlington man has been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in downtown Guelph on Nov. 24.

Guelph police were called to a bar after two men were reportedly stabbed during a fight but the suspect fled before officers arrived.

The two victims were treated at Guelph General Hospital and released.

Police said they identified the suspect and after issuing an arrest warrant, a 20-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The charges include two counts of assault with a weapon.

The man is scheduled to appear court in March.

