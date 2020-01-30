Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Burlington man arrested in connection to downtown Guelph stabbing

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 3:51 pm
Guelph police say a 20-year-old Burlington man was arrested on Wednesday.
Guelph police say a 20-year-old Burlington man was arrested on Wednesday. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Police say a Burlington man has been arrested in connection to a double stabbing in downtown Guelph on Nov. 24.

Guelph police were called to a bar after two men were reportedly stabbed during a fight but the suspect fled before officers arrived.

The two victims were treated at Guelph General Hospital and released.

READ MORE: Guelph public schools to be equipped with overdose-reversing drug

Police said they identified the suspect and after issuing an arrest warrant, a 20-year-old man was taken into custody on Wednesday.

The charges include two counts of assault with a weapon.

The man is scheduled to appear court in March.

Story continues below advertisement
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
StabbingGuelphGuelph PoliceArrest Warrantdowntown guelphbar fightBurlington man arresteddowntown guelph stabbing
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.