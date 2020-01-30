Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Man, 31, in hospital after shooting in Burnaby Thursday morning

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 30, 2020 2:35 pm
Burnaby RCMP are investigating a shooting on Patterson Avenue Thursday morning.
Burnaby RCMP are investigating a shooting on Patterson Avenue Thursday morning. File/Global News

A man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Burnaby Thursday morning.

Burnaby RCMP say officers were called to the 5500 block of Patterson Avenue just after 5 a.m. for reports of a home invasion.

READ MORE: Fatal Burnaby shooting, Langley car fire linked to Lower Mainland gang conflict: police

Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said.

Investigators say the incident appears targeted, and believe it is unrelated to other violent incidents in the city this month.

READ MORE: Man shot in leg after gunfire erupts in Burnaby traffic

No suspect has been identified, and police say the victim is known to them.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, and are asking anyone with dashcam video shot in the area between 4:45 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. to submit it to police.

Story continues below advertisement
Burnaby shooting renews public safety concerns
Burnaby shooting renews public safety concerns
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
ShootingHome Invasionburnaby rcmpBurnaby shootingBurnaby home invasionburnaby attackman shot burnabypatterson shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.