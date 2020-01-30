Man, 31, in hospital after shooting in Burnaby Thursday morning

Send this page to someone via email

A man was taken to hospital with minor injuries after a shooting in Burnaby Thursday morning.

Burnaby RCMP say officers were called to the 5500 block of Patterson Avenue just after 5 a.m. for reports of a home invasion.

Officers arrived to find a 31-year-old man with a gunshot wound, police said.

Investigators say the incident appears targeted, and believe it is unrelated to other violent incidents in the city this month.

No suspect has been identified, and police say the victim is known to them.

Police are appealing for witnesses to come forward, and are asking anyone with dashcam video shot in the area between 4:45 a.m. and 5:30 a.m. to submit it to police.

