Crime

Man shot in leg after gunfire erupts in Burnaby traffic

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 6, 2020 1:49 pm
First responders on the scene of a shooting in Burnaby on Sunday, Jan. 05, 2020. .
First responders on the scene of a shooting in Burnaby on Sunday, Jan. 05, 2020. . Ryan Stelting

A shooting in Burnaby Sunday night has left one man in hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Burnaby RCMP says it happened around 10:15 p.m. near Willingdon Avenue and Burke Street.

READ MORE: RCMP investigate after Burnaby shooting sends man to hospital

Officers arrived to find an 18-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his leg.

Police say the victim and two other men were in a grey, 2011 Suzuki Swift driving southbound on Willingdon when someone in a white sedan pulled up next to them and opened fire.

The Suzuki crashed and its three occupants fled, however police located them all shortly afterward, investigators said.

READ MORE: Shooting in Surrey’s Morgan Creek sends man to hospital

All three men are known to police, who described the incident as targeted.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who witnessed the shooting, has dash cam video from the area, or has information about the incident is urged to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers if they wish to remain anonymous.

