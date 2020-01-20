Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement

Victim of Burnaby gas station shooting dies, IHIT takes over investigation

By Simon Little Global News
Posted January 20, 2020 3:24 pm
Police investigate a fatal shooting at a Burnaby gas station, Jan. 19, 2020. .
Police investigate a fatal shooting at a Burnaby gas station, Jan. 19, 2020. . Global News

Homicide investigators have taken over an investigation into a targeted shooting at a Burnaby gas station on Sunday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Monday that the victim, believed to be a man in his late 20s, died in the attack.

READ MORE: Targeted shooting at Burnaby gas station

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at a Chevron near Willingdon Avenue and Canada Way.

Burnaby RCMP said at the time that the victim was taken to hospital, but did not speak to injuries.

READ MORE: Man shot in leg after gunfire erupts in Burnaby traffic

A vehicle was seen leaving the scene, but police have yet to provide a description of it.

Anyone with information or dashcam video shot in the area around the time of the shooting is urged to contact police.

Story continues below advertisement
One man in hospital after shooting in Morgan Heights
One man in hospital after shooting in Morgan Heights
© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
RCMPShootingIHITburnaby rcmpIntegrated Homicide Investigation TeamBurnaby shootingBurnaby MurderBurnaby homicideburnaby chevron shootingburnaby gas station shootingchevron shooting
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.