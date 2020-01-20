Victim of Burnaby gas station shooting dies, IHIT takes over investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Homicide investigators have taken over an investigation into a targeted shooting at a Burnaby gas station on Sunday.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team confirmed Monday that the victim, believed to be a man in his late 20s, died in the attack.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at a Chevron near Willingdon Avenue and Canada Way.

Burnaby RCMP said at the time that the victim was taken to hospital, but did not speak to injuries.

A vehicle was seen leaving the scene, but police have yet to provide a description of it.

Anyone with information or dashcam video shot in the area around the time of the shooting is urged to contact police.

