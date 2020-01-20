Menu

Crime

Targeted shooting at Burnaby gas station

By John Copsey CKNW
Posted January 20, 2020 1:47 am
.
. Global News

RCMP are asking witnesses to come forward after what appears to have been a targeted shooting at a gas station in Burnaby Sunday night.

Police say multiple shots were fired around 6:30 p.m. at the Chevron gas station at Willingdon and Canada Way.

The victim, a male in his late twenties, was taken to hospital with unknown injuries.

Police say it’s too soon to say if the incident is the work of gang activity.

Witnesses say a suspect vehicle of unknown make and model was seen leaving the scene.

Anyone in the area who may be able to provide more information or dash-cam footage is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Shootingburnaby rcmpGas StationchevrontargetedCanada WayWillingdon
