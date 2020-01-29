My Chemical Romance announces first North American tour in 9 years, 1 Canadian date

Send this page to someone via email

Four months after announcing its reunion, My Chemical Romance (MCR), the American pop-punk group, has announced a North American reunion tour — its first in nine years.

Plans for the upcoming 18-date trek were revealed on Wednesday morning, days after the band announced a series of European shows set to take place this summer.

On Sept. 9, the tour will kick off in Detroit before concluding a month later in Las Vegas on Oct. 11. Along the way, MCR will play one Canadian gig, on Sept. 14 at Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena.

The unexpected announcement was paired with a mysterious video called A Summoning…. The 13-minute short was created and co-produced by MCR frontman Gerard Way and prior to its release, was alluded to by the band for weeks.

While fans are under the impression MCR’s cryptic video might be leading up to the release of new music, earlier this week, the band started using #MCRXX across its social media platforms, suggesting something else may be in the works for its 20th anniversary in 2021.

MCR’s last album, Danger Days: The True Lives of the Fabulous Killjoys, came out in 2010.

Whether the Black Parade rockers are currently working on new music is currently unclear.

This fall, all four members of the band’s classic lineup — Way, his brother Mikey Way, Ray Toro and Frank Iero — will be heading to Canada after nearly a decade,

Along with touring drummer Jarrod Alexander, MCR reunited for its first show in seven years at the Shrine Expo Hall in Los Angeles on Dec. 20, where they played a full 20-song set in front of more than 6,300 fans.

For additional tour dates and band updates, you can visit the official My Chemical Romance website.

All tickets go on sale to the general public on Friday, Jan. 31 at 12 p.m. in each local time zone where the band will play.

MCR’s 2020 North American tour dates

Sept. 9 — Detroit, Mich. @ Little Caesars Arena

Sept. 11 — Saint Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Sept. 12 — Chicago, Ill. @ Riot Fest

Sept. 14 — Toronto, Ont. @ Scotiabank Arena

Sept. 15 — Boston, Mass. @ TD Garden

Sept. 17 — Brooklyn, N.Y. @ Barclays Center

Sept. 18 — Philadelphia, Pa. @ Wells Fargo Center

Sept. 20 — Atlanta, Ga. @ Music Midtown Festival

Sept. 22 — Newark, N.J. @ Prudential Center

Sept. 26 — Sunrise, Fla. @ BB&T Center

Sept. 29 — Houston, Tex. @ Toyota Center

Sept. 30 — Dallas, Tex. @ American Airlines Center

Oct. 2 — Denver, Colo. @ Pepsi Center

Oct. 4 — Tacoma, Wash. @ Tacoma Dome

Oct. 6 — Oakland, Calif. @ Oakland Arena

Oct. 8 — Los Angeles, Calif. @ The Forum

Oct. 10 — Sacramento, Calif. @ Aftershock Festival

Oct. 11 — Las Vegas, Nev. @ T-Mobile Arena