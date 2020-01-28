‘Beastie Boys Story’ trailer: an intimate first look at Apple TV documentary

Send this page to someone via email

It’s Triple Trouble again as the remaining members of Beastie Boys, Michael Diamond and Adam Horovitz, and acclaimed filmmaker Spike Jonze, gear up for the release of their upcoming live documentary, the Beastie Boys Story.

Forty years after their formation, the highly anticipated flick takes a deep dive into the history of the beloved rap/rock trio and their strong-bonded friendship in perhaps the most unique way possible.

That’s right. As well as directing the film, Jonze, 50, moderated and recorded a series of live Beastie Boys shows at the Kings Theatre in Brooklyn, N.Y., last April. Footage from the gigs can be seen in the first teaser trailer for the long-awaited documentary, which dropped on Sunday.

Though the duo did not perform any music at the events, they read segments from their 2018 memoir, the Beastie Boys Book, which pays tribute to the group’s final member, the late-Adam Yauch (“MCA”), who tragically lost his life to a lengthy battle with cancer in 2012.

(L-R) Beastie Boys: Mike Diamond and Adam Horovitz during a game between the New York Knicks and the Golden State Warriors at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Jan. 31, 2016. AP Photo/Kathy Willens

At the “2-person, 1-man shows about 3 kids who started a band together,” Diamond and Horovitz (best known as Mike D and Ad-Rock) also looked back upon their memories of being in the Beastie Boys before engaging in intimate Q&A sessions with fans in attendance.

The trailer for the film begins with the Beastie Boys sitting together on a couch as Ad-Rock raps the opening lines to their 1986 hit, Paul Revere. The lyrics go:

“Now here’s a little story I’ve got to tell / About three bad brothers you know so well / It started way back in history / With Ad-Rock, (MCA) and me (Mike D.).”

The nearly-40-second teaser is jam-packed with footage throughout the group’s career, including snippets of music videos, concerts and a variety of different TV appearances. The montage is then interlaced with the Beastie Boys’ 1994 smash-hit, Sabotage.

The Beastie Boys Story will premiere in select IMAX cinemas worldwide starting Friday, April 3.

On Friday, April 24, the film will be available to stream through Apple TV+.