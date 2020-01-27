The Black Keys, The Sheepdogs to embark on 10-date Canadian tour

American rock duo The Black Keys have just revealed plans for a 10-date tour across Canada.
Along with special guest acts, the announcement came as a surprise to fans on Monday morning. Not only will the Lonely Boy rockers show face in 10 different Canadian cities, but they’ll be joined by Saskatoon natives The Sheepdogs as well.
Additionally, it was revealed that The Black Keys will continue to promote their most recent, critically acclaimed album, Let’s Rock (2019).
Serving as opening act throughout the tour will be up-and-coming blues-rock band Early James — who will release their debut album, Singing For My Supper, in March.
The upcoming leg of the Let’s Rock tour will serve as The Black Keys’ first full Canadian tour since the Turn Blue tour in late 2014.
Kicking off on May 5 in Halifax, N.S., band members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney will play for two weeks before concluding the brief stint in Edmonton, Alta., on May 19.
Members of The Black Keys’ fan club will have access to an exclusive ticket presale beginning this Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. in each local time zone where the band will play.
All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Jan. 31 at the same time.
Additional tour dates, updates and information can be found through the official Black Keys website.
‘Let’s Rock’ Canadian 2020 tour dates
May 5 — Halifax, N.S. @ Halifax Scotiabank Centre
May 6 — Moncton, N.B. @ Avenir Centre
May 8 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre
May 9 — Quebec City, Que. @ Centre Videotron
May 11 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre
May 12 — London, Ont. @ Budweiser Gardens
May 15 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place
May 16 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ Sasktel Centre
May 17 — Calgary, Alta. @ Scotiabank Saddledome
May 19 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place
