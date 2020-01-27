The Black Keys, The Sheepdogs to embark on 10-date Canadian tour

Send this page to someone via email

American rock duo The Black Keys have just revealed plans for a 10-date tour across Canada.

Along with special guest acts, the announcement came as a surprise to fans on Monday morning. Not only will the Lonely Boy rockers show face in 10 different Canadian cities, but they’ll be joined by Saskatoon natives The Sheepdogs as well.

Additionally, it was revealed that The Black Keys will continue to promote their most recent, critically acclaimed album, Let’s Rock (2019).

Serving as opening act throughout the tour will be up-and-coming blues-rock band Early James — who will release their debut album, Singing For My Supper, in March.

The Black Keys are pleased to announce that the ‘Let’s Rock’ Tour is coming to Canada in May. Special guests: @thesheepdogs & Early James The Lonely Boys & Girls Club presale begins tomorrow at 10am local. General on sale starts Friday.#LetsRock ⚡ https://t.co/CZPw6NL3FD pic.twitter.com/IY8BGqUV5l — The Black Keys (@theblackkeys) January 27, 2020

The upcoming leg of the Let’s Rock tour will serve as The Black Keys’ first full Canadian tour since the Turn Blue tour in late 2014.

Kicking off on May 5 in Halifax, N.S., band members Dan Auerbach and Patrick Carney will play for two weeks before concluding the brief stint in Edmonton, Alta., on May 19.

Members of The Black Keys’ fan club will have access to an exclusive ticket presale beginning this Tuesday, Jan. 28, at 10 a.m. in each local time zone where the band will play.

(L-R) Patrick Carney and Dan Auerbach of The Black Keys perform onstage at the 2020 iHeartRadio Alter Ego at The Forum on Jan. 18, 2020, in Inglewood, Calif. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic for iHeartMedia

All remaining tickets will go on sale to the general public this Friday, Jan. 31 at the same time.

Additional tour dates, updates and information can be found through the official Black Keys website.

‘Let’s Rock’ Canadian 2020 tour dates

May 5 — Halifax, N.S. @ Halifax Scotiabank Centre

May 6 — Moncton, N.B. @ Avenir Centre

May 8 — Montreal, Que. @ Bell Centre

May 9 — Quebec City, Que. @ Centre Videotron

May 11 — Ottawa, Ont. @ Richcraft Live at Canadian Tire Centre

May 12 — London, Ont. @ Budweiser Gardens

May 15 — Winnipeg, Man. @ Bell MTS Place

May 16 — Saskatoon, Sask. @ Sasktel Centre

May 17 — Calgary, Alta. @ Scotiabank Saddledome

May 19 — Edmonton, Alta. @ Rogers Place