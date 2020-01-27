Osheaga 2020: Foo Fighters, Lizzo, Kendrick Lamar announced as headliners

Send this page to someone via email

In celebration of the music festival’s 15th anniversary, the official headliners for Osheaga 2020 have been revealed.

Tens of thousands of festival-goers from around the world will gather in Quebec this summer to celebrate the music of Foo Fighters, Lizzo and Kendrick Lamar, among many artists soon to be announced.

The Monday morning announcement comes nearly six months ahead of the event, with weekend tickets and VIP passes going on sale on Jan. 28.

This year, Osheaga Music & Arts Festival will be hosted by Bell Alt. TV and return to Montreal’s Parc Jean-Drapeau. The beloved festival is set to take place between Friday, July 31 and Sunday, Aug. 3.

Foo Fighters, the Dave Grohl-fronted rock band, will take the reigns of Osheaga’s opening night and celebrate its own special anniversary — 25 years as a band — with its first Quebec show in more than two years.

The Saturday night welcomes Lizzo to the province for the first time in her career. The announcement follows the Juice singer’s big wins at her first-ever Grammy Awards. She brought home three golden statues on Sunday night, including the award for Best Pop Solo Performance.

To round out the all-star headlining bill, Lamar will return to the massive outdoor venue for the third time. He first appeared in 2013 and celebrated Osheaga’s 10th anniversary in 2015 alongside a variety of other big-name acts.

The full lineup for Osheaga 2020 is expected to be announced on Tuesday — the same time all passes go on sale.

Ticket details and additional updates can be found through the official Osheaga website.