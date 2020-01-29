Academy confirms Kobe Bryant Oscars tribute at this year’s ceremony

Send this page to someone via email

During the 92nd annual Oscars on Feb. 9, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will pay tribute to the late Kobe Bryant.

A representative of the Academy confirmed to Variety on Monday that Bryant “will be acknowledged in the telecast.”

The five-time NBA champion will be included in the event’s annual ‘In Memoriam’ montage, according to the outlet.

The segment recognizes members of the film and television industry who have died since the previous ceremony. Whether or not Bryant’s achievements and legacy will be honoured beyond the montage is currently unclear.

Along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims, the two-time NBA Finals MVP died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Sunday. He was 41.

Bryant won an Oscar in 2018 alongside professional animator and illustrator Glen Keane. The two collaborated on a five-minute short film called Dear Basketball, which was based on Bryant’s life, aspirations and career.

Not only did Bryant write the short, but he also produced and voiced it. The duo earned the Academy Award for Best Animated Short.

Following his unexpected death on Saturday, the Academy paid tribute to Bryant in a brief Instagram post that included a picture of him holding his Oscar.

“They doubted a kid could make it in the NBA and he proved them wrong,” the post read. “They doubted he could win a championship and he proved them wrong. They doubted he could make movies and he won an Oscar.”

“Like all great artists, Kobe Bryant proved the doubters wrong. Rest in peace.”

The 92nd annual Academy Awards will be broadcast live on Sunday, Feb. 9 at 8 p.m. ET.