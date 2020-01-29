Stephen Colbert opens up about dad, 2 brothers dying in plane crash following Kobe Bryant’s death

Send this page to someone via email

Though he never met the late NBA champion Kobe Bryant, Late Show host Stephen Colbert admitted on Monday that he feels a “strange connection” to Bryant’s friends and family in their time of grief.

During Monday night’s episode of The Late Show, the 55-year-old comic shared that he lost not only his father James but two of his older brothers, Paul and Peter, in a plane crash in the 1970s.

“I lost my father and two of my brothers when I was a boy to a plane crash that was also in heavy fog,” Colbert said.

At the time, Colbert was only 10 years old. He recounted that his family members were aboard Eastern Airlines Flight 212 before it crashed somewhere in North Carolina on Sept. 11, 1974.

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant celebrates with his daughter Gianna following the Lakers’ 99-86 defeat of the Orlando Magic in Game 5 of the NBA Finals at Amway Arena in Orlando, Fla., on June 14, 2009. Both Bryant and his daughter died in a helicopter crash on Jan. 26, 2020. Getty Images

Colbert shared his own emotional story only one day after Bryant’s passing.

Story continues below advertisement

Along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims, Bryant, a two-time NBA finalist, died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. He was 41.

“I feel a strange connection to… those who’ve gone through this particular tragedy, including not only the family and friends of Kobe Bryant and Gianna Bryant but also the families of John Altobelli, Keri Altobelli, Alyssa Altobelli, Sarah Chester, Payton Chester, Christina Mauser and Ara Zobayan,” Colbert said, listing off all of the victims of the fatal crash.

“One of the terrible things about that shock and the heartbreaking unreality, nightmare quality of someone huge in your life who just disappears — the centre of your love — is not knowing what happened.”

(L-R) The late Kobe Bryant and ‘Late Show’ host Stephen Colbert. Getty Images Archive

Colbert said he “wouldn’t wish” that connection “on anybody.”

Story continues below advertisement

Furthermore, the TV host called on the U.S. National Transportation Safety Board (NTSB), questioning why helicopters don’t have black box recorders — recoverable and virtually indestructible audio devices that capture all voice recordings and radio transmissions during flights.

“While nothing will possibly improve this tragedy, while nothing will take away this heartbreak and this pain from this family that will be living for this with the rest of their lives … [I hope] that perhaps someone could take action to make sure that there are some ways to record what is happening in these helicopters so that it doesn’t happen as often,” Colbert said.

“To do nothing after helicopters go down like this and we lose greats like this, or we lose any person whose family is now in agony and in ignorance of what happened to their loved one, I think, is unconscionable.

1:14 Shaq chokes up delivering emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant: ‘I lost a little brother’ Shaq chokes up delivering emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant: ‘I lost a little brother’

“I hope the NTSB will do something to improve the conditions for helicopter pilots and the information they can get if a tragedy like this happens,” Colbert said. “These people are now in misery.

“Why compound their misery with mystery about what happened to their loved ones?” Tweet This

You can see a snippet of Colbert’s speech in the video above.