‘6 Rings’: Bad Bunny pens Kobe Bryant tribute track

Two days after the tragic death of five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, acclaimed Latin trap singer Bad Bunny has released a brand-new single in his memory.
The track is called 6 Rings and came as an unexpected surprise to the 25-year-old musician’s fans after he released it through SoundCloud on Monday morning.
The Spanish-language track begins with an audio sample from Bryant’s historic 2006 game in which he scored a whopping 81 points against the Toronto Raptors and ultimately won the game for his team, the Los Angeles Lakers.
At the end of the two-minute song, listeners are treated to a snippet of Bryant’s farewell speech from his final NBA game in 2016.
“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Bryant says in the audio clip. “What can I say? Mamba out.”
The crowd can then be heard chanting “Kobe” repeatedly before the song fades out.
Along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims, the two-time NBA finalist died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. He was 41.
“From that day on, he became my favourite player. I have never mentioned it because it does not necessarily have to do with music, but this man has been an inspiration in many ways for me to be what I am today.”
6 Rings is now available through SoundCloud.
