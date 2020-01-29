‘6 Rings’: Bad Bunny pens Kobe Bryant tribute track

Send this page to someone via email

Two days after the tragic death of five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, acclaimed Latin trap singer Bad Bunny has released a brand-new single in his memory.

The track is called 6 Rings and came as an unexpected surprise to the 25-year-old musician’s fans after he released it through SoundCloud on Monday morning.

The Spanish-language track begins with an audio sample from Bryant’s historic 2006 game in which he scored a whopping 81 points against the Toronto Raptors and ultimately won the game for his team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

At the end of the two-minute song, listeners are treated to a snippet of Bryant’s farewell speech from his final NBA game in 2016.

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Bryant says in the audio clip. “What can I say? Mamba out.”

Story continues below advertisement

The crowd can then be heard chanting “Kobe” repeatedly before the song fades out.

Along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims, the two-time NBA finalist died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. He was 41.

Bad Bunny wrote in Spanish about his memories of Bryant, saying: “[As] you would have imagined, this hurt me so much. I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game, at age 7, with my dad, and it was a game of this genius.

“From that day on, he became my favourite player. I have never mentioned it because it does not necessarily have to do with music, but this man has been an inspiration in many ways for me to be what I am today.”

1:14 Shaq chokes up delivering emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant: ‘I lost a little brother’ Shaq chokes up delivering emotional tribute to Kobe Bryant: ‘I lost a little brother’

6 Rings is now available through SoundCloud.