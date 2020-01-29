Menu

Entertainment

‘6 Rings’: Bad Bunny pens Kobe Bryant tribute track

By Adam Wallis Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 11:03 am
Updated January 29, 2020 11:06 am
WATCH: '6 Rings', Bad Bunny's tribute to the late Kobe Bryant

Two days after the tragic death of five-time NBA champion Kobe Bryant, acclaimed Latin trap singer Bad Bunny has released a brand-new single in his memory.

The track is called 6 Rings and came as an unexpected surprise to the 25-year-old musician’s fans after he released it through SoundCloud on Monday morning.

The Spanish-language track begins with an audio sample from Bryant’s historic 2006 game in which he scored a whopping 81 points against the Toronto Raptors and ultimately won the game for his team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

At the end of the two-minute song, listeners are treated to a snippet of Bryant’s farewell speech from his final NBA game in 2016.

View this post on Instagram

jamas hubiera imaginado que esto me dolería tanto! 💔 Aun recuerdo la primera vez que vi un juego de basket, a los 7 años con mi papá, y fue un partido de este genio, y desde ese día en adelante se convirtió en mi jugador favorito x100pre!! Nunca lo he mencionado por que no tiene que ver necesariamente con música, pero este hombre ha sido inspiración en muchos aspecto para yo poder ser lo que soy hoy. RIP GOAT!!! Descansa en PAZ!!!! Gracias por inspirarme tanto!! Gracias por tantas emociones!!! Que triste me siento!!! Se fue una leyenda!! Junto con una hermosa criatura y promesa del baloncesto como lo era tu hija Gianna WOW! Me rompe el alma saber que muy pronto iba a conocerte y compartir contigo! WOW!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #RIPMAMBA @kobebryant

A post shared by BAD | BUNNY (@badbunnypr) on

“From the bottom of my heart, thank you,” Bryant says in the audio clip. “What can I say? Mamba out.”

The crowd can then be heard chanting “Kobe” repeatedly before the song fades out.

READ MORE: Alicia Keys, Boyz II Men perform emotional Kobe Bryant tribute at Grammys

Along with his 13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other victims, the two-time NBA finalist died in a helicopter crash in Los Angeles on Jan. 26. He was 41.

Bad Bunny wrote in Spanish about his memories of Bryant, saying: “[As] you would have imagined, this hurt me so much. I still remember the first time I saw a basketball game, at age 7, with my dad, and it was a game of this genius.

“From that day on, he became my favourite player. I have never mentioned it because it does not necessarily have to do with music, but this man has been an inspiration in many ways for me to be what I am today.”

6 Rings is now available through SoundCloud.

adam.wallis@globalnews.ca
