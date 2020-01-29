Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Driver charged after wheels fall off truck in roundabout in Woolwich: police

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 29, 2020 11:53 am
This truck lost some wheels while traversing a roundabout, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
This truck lost some wheels while traversing a roundabout, according to Waterloo Regional Police. Waterloo Regional Police

A trucking company and its driver are facing multiple charges after wheels fell off a logging truck in a roundabout in Woolwich Township, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say several calls were received at around noon on Monday after a dual set of wheels came off the truck at the roundabout at Sawmill Road and Arthur Street South.

READ MORE: Woolwich paintball shootings did not target Mennonites, police say

“Traffic officers attended and conducted an inspection and deemed that there was plenty wrong,” Const. Ashley Dietrich said. “In addition to the wheel separation, the inspection revealed brake defects in both the truck and trailer as well as load security violations.”

Police released several photos of the truck after the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

“The images speak for themselves,” she said. “You can see like those (bolts) are pretty worn down.”

She says truck drivers should remember to have a look at their vehicles before hitting the road.

READ MORE: Waterloo police find men allegedly passed out in vehicle at Elmira intersection

“We’re reminding truckers to do a thorough inspection of the vehicle and ensure that their weight is meeting the proper codes.”

Police say a 44-year-old man from Minesing and a commercial trucking company that operates out of Midland are each facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.

© 2020 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Waterloo Regional PoliceWaterloo policeWaterloo crimeWoolwichElmiraWoolwich TownshipSt. JacobsElmira crimewheels fall off elmira
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.