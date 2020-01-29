Driver charged after wheels fall off truck in roundabout in Woolwich: police

Send this page to someone via email

A trucking company and its driver are facing multiple charges after wheels fell off a logging truck in a roundabout in Woolwich Township, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say several calls were received at around noon on Monday after a dual set of wheels came off the truck at the roundabout at Sawmill Road and Arthur Street South.

“Traffic officers attended and conducted an inspection and deemed that there was plenty wrong,” Const. Ashley Dietrich said. “In addition to the wheel separation, the inspection revealed brake defects in both the truck and trailer as well as load security violations.”

Police released several photos of the truck after the investigation.

Our @WRPS_Traffic unit attended a dangerous condition involving a commercial motor vehicle. An inspection showed brake defects in the truck/trailer & load security violations. The driver & company face a total of 10 HTA offences. More: https://t.co/64yw9G4BMN pic.twitter.com/UlZ7TEggrt — Waterloo Regional Police (@WRPSToday) January 28, 2020

“The images speak for themselves,” she said. “You can see like those (bolts) are pretty worn down.”

She says truck drivers should remember to have a look at their vehicles before hitting the road.

“We’re reminding truckers to do a thorough inspection of the vehicle and ensure that their weight is meeting the proper codes.”

Police say a 44-year-old man from Minesing and a commercial trucking company that operates out of Midland are each facing multiple charges in connection with the incident.