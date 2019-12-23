Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Search

Suggested Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Posts

  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
  •  
     
     
Advertisement
Crime

Waterloo police find men allegedly passed out in vehicle at Elmira intersection

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted December 23, 2019 3:18 pm
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
A Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News File

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of Listowel Road and Arthur Street in Elmira, Ont., Sunday afternoon, after a vehicle was reported to be stopped in the middle of it.

Instead of finding a broken-down vehicle, police say officers found two men passed out inside.

READ MORE: One person killed in three-vehicle collision in Elmira

Police say the incident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. Upon searching the vehicle, suspected fentanyl was also found, police report.

Police say both men were arrested.

 

Story continues below advertisement
© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
PoliceWaterloo policeWoolwichWoolwich TownshipListowel RoadElmira crimeElmira traffic stopListowel Road Elmira
national skyline national skyline

Stay in the loop

Get a roundup of the most important and intriguing national stories delivered to your inbox every weekday.

Flyers
More weekly flyers

COMMENTS

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.