Waterloo police find men allegedly passed out in vehicle at Elmira intersection

Waterloo Regional Police say they were called to the intersection of Listowel Road and Arthur Street in Elmira, Ont., Sunday afternoon, after a vehicle was reported to be stopped in the middle of it.

Instead of finding a broken-down vehicle, police say officers found two men passed out inside.

Police say the incident occurred at around 4:20 p.m. Upon searching the vehicle, suspected fentanyl was also found, police report.

Police say both men were arrested.

