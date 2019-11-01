Menu

Crime

One person killed in three-vehicle collision in Elmira

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted November 1, 2019 3:41 pm
Updated November 1, 2019 3:44 pm
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser.
The rear end of a Waterloo Regional Police cruiser. Kevin Nielsen / Global News

One person was killed in a three-vehicle collision near Elmira on Friday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the crash occurred on Line 86 near Reids Wood Drive at around 12:40 p.m.

The collision involved two commercial vehicles and a pick-up truck. Police say that one of the vehicles, a commercial tanker, rolled over.

Police were unable to provide further details.

The crash is under investigation and police said investigators were expected to be on scene into the evening.

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

More to follow…

