One person killed in three-vehicle collision in Elmira

One person was killed in a three-vehicle collision near Elmira on Friday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.
They say the crash occurred on Line 86 near Reids Wood Drive at around 12:40 p.m.
READ MORE: Cambridge woman airlifted to hospital after vehicle hit hydro pole
The collision involved two commercial vehicles and a pick-up truck. Police say that one of the vehicles, a commercial tanker, rolled over.
Police were unable to provide further details.
READ MORE: Woman injured crossing busy road in Cambridge during commute: police
The crash is under investigation and police said investigators were expected to be on scene into the evening.
Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.
More to follow…
COMMENTS