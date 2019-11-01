One person killed in three-vehicle collision in Elmira

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

One person was killed in a three-vehicle collision near Elmira on Friday afternoon, according to Waterloo Regional Police.

They say the crash occurred on Line 86 near Reids Wood Drive at around 12:40 p.m.

READ MORE: Cambridge woman airlifted to hospital after vehicle hit hydro pole

The collision involved two commercial vehicles and a pick-up truck. Police say that one of the vehicles, a commercial tanker, rolled over.

Police were unable to provide further details.

READ MORE: Woman injured crossing busy road in Cambridge during commute: police

The crash is under investigation and police said investigators were expected to be on scene into the evening.

UPDATE:COLLISION: Wellington Rd 86 between County Rd 85 and Line 86 #Elmira – #OPP no longer required. @WRPSToday investigating. ^ag — OPPCommunicationsWR (@OPP_COMM_WR) November 1, 2019

Story continues below advertisement

Police are asking drivers to seek alternate routes.

More to follow…