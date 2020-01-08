Menu

Crime

Woolwich paintball shootings did not target Mennonites, police say

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted January 8, 2020 12:48 pm
FILE PHOTO: A Mennonite horse and buggy on travels on the side of the road near St. Jacobs, Ont., just north of Waterloo on March 31, 2012. .
FILE PHOTO: A Mennonite horse and buggy on travels on the side of the road near St. Jacobs, Ont., just north of Waterloo on March 31, 2012. . THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adam Gagnon

Waterloo Regional Police say the recent paintball shootings of a school and a horse and buggy in Woolwich Township were related but did not target the Mennonite community.

Police say they have made arrests and that their investigation led them to a home in Wellington County where officers seized a paintball gun as well as 202 paintballs.

READ MORE: Paintballs fired at horse and buggy, school in Woolwich, police say

They say a man and three minors are facing charges of mischief under $5,000 in connection with the horse and buggy incident on Dec. 29.

Police have said that the occupants of a white pickup truck repeatedly fired paintballs at a horse and buggy as it travelled down a path near Lions Park, which is located near Whippoorwill and Barnswallow drives in Elmira.

READ MORE: Waterloo police find men allegedly passed out in vehicle at Elmira intersection

Story continues below advertisement

A week earlier, Floridale Parochial School was also vandalized by someone with a paintball gun.

Police say four youths have been jointly charged with breaking and entering with intent to commit an indictable offence as well as mischief under $5,000 in connection to the incident at the school on Dec. 22.

