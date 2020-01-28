Video appears to show arsonist setting Vaughan beauty salon ablaze

York Regional Police have released security cam footage appearing to show a suspect pouring gasoline and setting fire to a Vaughan beauty salon in early January.
Officers said they responded to the incident on Jan. 3 after receiving reports of a building that was on fire near Bathurst Street and Rutherford Road.
The video appears to show a man approach the side of a building and break a window before pouring gasoline inside and setting it on fire. The suspect then fled the scene.
Police said the suspect used a hammer to break the window before pouring the gas and setting the salon ablaze.
Investigators said the suspect “could have caught on fire,” and may have sustained injuries, including burnt eyebrows, as a result.
Const. Lara Nicolle said they do not know if the suspect can be linked to other fires in the area.
“We don’t have enough information at this stage to say this is potentially linked or not,” she said.
Police said the suspect fled in a red mid-sized vehicle with a headlight out.
Investigators said there was a second suspect who was driving the car.
Officers are asking for the public’s help identifying the man shown in the security cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.
–With files from Catherine McDonald
