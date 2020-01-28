Menu

Crime

Video appears to show arsonist setting Vaughan beauty salon ablaze

By Michael Furtado Global News
Posted January 28, 2020 12:57 pm
Updated January 28, 2020 1:09 pm
York regional police release video of potential arsonist setting fire to beauty salon
WATCH: York regional police are hoping the public can assist them in identifying a person who set fire to a beauty salon in Vaughan. Catherine McDonald has more

York Regional Police have released security cam footage appearing to show a suspect pouring gasoline and setting fire to a Vaughan beauty salon in early January.

Officers said they responded to the incident on Jan. 3 after receiving reports of a building that was on fire near Bathurst Street and Rutherford Road.

The video appears to show a man approach the side of a building and break a window before pouring gasoline inside and setting it on fire. The suspect then fled the scene.

3 suspects wanted after video shows car set on fire in Markham: York police

Police said the suspect used a hammer to break the window before pouring the gas and setting the salon ablaze.

Investigators said the suspect “could have caught on fire,” and may have sustained injuries, including burnt eyebrows, as a result.

Const. Lara Nicolle said they do not know if the suspect can be linked to other fires in the area.

Video shows suspect smashing glass door, setting law office on fire in Vaughan

“We don’t have enough information at this stage to say this is potentially linked or not,” she said.

Police said the suspect fled in a red mid-sized vehicle with a headlight out.

Investigators said there was a second suspect who was driving the car.

Officers are asking for the public’s help identifying the man shown in the security cam footage. Anyone with information is asked to call York Regional Police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7441 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477.

–With files from Catherine McDonald 

