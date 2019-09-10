3 suspects wanted after video shows car set on fire in Markham: York police

York Regional Police say they are searching for three suspects after a car was “intentionally set on fire” in a driveway of a home in Markham on Friday morning.

Police said they were called to a residence on Bradgate Drive, near Leslie and John streets, just before 5:30 a.m. where they found a car fully engulfed in flames.

Surveillance video released by police shows three men wearing dark clothing walking up to a car and smashing the passenger side window.

Police said the vehicle was then doused with gasoline and lit on fire.

Investigators said based on the video that it appears one of the suspects may have been burned by the fire.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 1-866-876-5423 ext. 7241 or Crime Stoppers.