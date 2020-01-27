Menu

Crime

Standoff in Tyndall Park following stolen vehicle investigation

By Diana Foxall Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 11:35 am
Updated January 27, 2020 11:46 am
A WPS cruiser and the armoured vehicle block part of Kinver Avenue as police investigate at a home nearby.
A WPS cruiser and the armoured vehicle block part of Kinver Avenue as police investigate at a home nearby. Abigail Turner/Global News

Winnipeg police are on scene in Tyndall Park after a stolen vehicle investigation became a standoff Monday morning.

A section of Kinver Avenue was blocked off near Fuga Bay at about 9 a.m., with marked and unmarked cruisers present, in addition to the armoured vehicle and an ambulance.

“I think there’s a concern that there might be weapons in the residence, which is why we’ve seen the response that we have,” Const. Jay Murray said.

READ MORE: Roads closed around Pacific Avenue as Winnipeg police deal with standoff

At least one person is in custody.

It’s not immediately clear how many people are inside the home in question.

Winnipeg School Division confirmed nearby Ecole Stanley Knowles School was in a hold-and-secure situation, but ended the precautionary measure shortly after 10:30 a.m.

Story continues below advertisement

This is a breaking news story and will be updated. 

Crime, Winnipeg police, Standoff, Weapons, Stolen Car, WPS, Armoured Vehicle, Tyndall Park
