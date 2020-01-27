Standoff in Tyndall Park following stolen vehicle investigation

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are on scene in Tyndall Park after a stolen vehicle investigation became a standoff Monday morning.

A section of Kinver Avenue was blocked off near Fuga Bay at about 9 a.m., with marked and unmarked cruisers present, in addition to the armoured vehicle and an ambulance.

“I think there’s a concern that there might be weapons in the residence, which is why we’ve seen the response that we have,” Const. Jay Murray said.

At least one person is in custody.

It’s not immediately clear how many people are inside the home in question.

Winnipeg School Division confirmed nearby Ecole Stanley Knowles School was in a hold-and-secure situation, but ended the precautionary measure shortly after 10:30 a.m.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.