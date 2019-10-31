Roads closed around Pacific Avenue as Winnipeg police deal with standoff

Send this page to someone via email

Winnipeg police are telling people to stay away after a reported robbery turned into a standoff Thursday in the city’s North End.

Police said they were called to a home on Pacific Avenue near Ellen Street at about 4:40 a.m. for reports of a robbery and subsequently stayed in the area.

Cst. Jay Murray told Global News that there are road closures in the area as police “focus on a residence.”

A Global News reporter on the scene says several police vehicles are on scene and officers have surrounded a home. Police have used a bullhorn to ask someone inside to come out.

A witness tells Global News says she was told someone was in the home and was armed. Police have not confirmed those details.

Story continues below advertisement

More to come.

Winnipeg Police at the scene of a standoff on Pacific Avenue on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2019. Rudi Pawlychyn/Global News