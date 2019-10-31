Roads closed around Pacific Avenue as Winnipeg police deal with standoff

Winnipeg police are telling people to stay away after a reported robbery turned into a standoff Thursday in the city’s North End.
Police said they were called to a home on Pacific Avenue near Ellen Street at about 4:40 a.m. for reports of a robbery and subsequently stayed in the area.
Cst. Jay Murray told Global News that there are road closures in the area as police “focus on a residence.”
A Global News reporter on the scene says several police vehicles are on scene and officers have surrounded a home. Police have used a bullhorn to ask someone inside to come out.
A witness tells Global News says she was told someone was in the home and was armed. Police have not confirmed those details.
More to come.
