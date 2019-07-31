St. James roads closed as Winnipeg police deal with standoff on Brooklyn Street

Winnipeg police closed off roads in St. James Wednesday to deal with a standoff on Brooklyn Street.
A Global News cameraman has photographed police barricaded behind their vehicles with guns drawn.
Winnipeg police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.
