Crime
July 31, 2019 12:53 pm
Updated: July 31, 2019 1:14 pm

St. James roads closed as Winnipeg police deal with standoff on Brooklyn Street

By Senior Online Producer  Global News

Officers on scene in St. James.

Randall Paull/Global Winnipeg
A A

Winnipeg police closed off roads in St. James Wednesday to deal with a standoff on Brooklyn Street.

A Global News cameraman has photographed police barricaded behind their vehicles with guns drawn.

Winnipeg police are asking members of the public to avoid the area.

Winnipeg police on scene at a standoff in St. James on Wednesday, July 31, 2019.

Amber McGuckin/Global News

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
St. James
Standoff
Winnipeg crime

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.