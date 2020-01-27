Body found outside business in west Edmonton industrial area

Send this page to someone via email

Edmonton police are investigating after a body was discovered outside a business in a west Edmonton industrial area.

Police were called around 7 a.m. when someone heading to work in the area discovered the body near 112 Avenue and 156 Street, in the Sheffield Industrial area.

The body was found near a security fence adjacent to a building housing several businesses.

Both east and westbound traffic was blocked off on 112 Avenue around 158 Street, as police put up tape around the scene. Traffic in the area could be impacted by the investigation.

This latest discovery came less than 12 hours after another body was found in an alley in the city’s northwest.

No other details were available. This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.