Canada

Body found outside business in west Edmonton industrial area

By Karen Bartko Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 10:47 am
Updated January 27, 2020 11:01 am
Bodies found in west, northeast Edmonton less than 12 hours apart
WATCH ABOVE: Edmonton police are investigating the discovery of two bodies less than 12 hours apart in different sections of the city. Kendra Slugoski reports live from west Edmonton, where one of the bodies was found Monday morning in an industrial area.

Edmonton police are investigating after a body was discovered outside a business in a west Edmonton industrial area.

Police were called around 7 a.m. when someone heading to work in the area discovered the body near 112 Avenue and 156 Street, in the Sheffield Industrial area.

The body was found near a security fence adjacent to a building housing several businesses.

Edmonton police investigating the discovery of a body near near 112 Avenue and 156 Street in an industrial area on Monday, January 27, 2020.
Edmonton police investigating the discovery of a body near near 112 Avenue and 156 Street in an industrial area on Monday, January 27, 2020. Kendra Slugoski, Global News

Both east and westbound traffic was blocked off on 112 Avenue around 158 Street, as police put up tape around the scene. Traffic in the area could be impacted by the investigation.

Story continues below advertisement

This latest discovery came less than 12 hours after another body was found in an alley in the city’s northwest.

READ MORE: Suspicious death investigation underway in northeast Edmonton alley

No other details were available. This is a developing story and will be updated as new information becomes available.

