Crime

No arrests made after Rosemont man shot: police

By Benson Cook Global News
Posted January 27, 2020 7:35 am
Updated January 27, 2020 7:53 am
Montreal police responded to a man being shot in the borough of Rosemont–La-Petite-Patrie the night of Sunday, Jan. 26, 2020. TVA

A 25-year-old man was shot in the borough of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie on Sunday evening, according to Montreal police.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed to Global News that officers responded to the incident at around 9 p.m. on the corner of Dandurand and Lafond Streets.

The man was shot in the leg, and his injuries are not life-threatening, police say.

Brabant said the victim is known to police and that he is not co-operating with investigators.

With no help from the victim, police described their investigation as concluded, and Brabant said no arrests have been made.

