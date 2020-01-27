No arrests made after Rosemont man shot: police

Send this page to someone via email

A 25-year-old man was shot in the borough of Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie on Sunday evening, according to Montreal police.

Const. Jean-Pierre Brabant confirmed to Global News that officers responded to the incident at around 9 p.m. on the corner of Dandurand and Lafond Streets.

READ MORE: Quebec police find bodies of two of four missing French snowmobilers

The man was shot in the leg, and his injuries are not life-threatening, police say.

Brabant said the victim is known to police and that he is not co-operating with investigators.

With no help from the victim, police described their investigation as concluded, and Brabant said no arrests have been made.

Story continues below advertisement