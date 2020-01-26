Quebec police find bodies of two of four missing French snowmobilers

Send this page to someone via email

A Quebec police search-and-rescue team has found the bodies of two of the four missing French snowmobilers who plunged into the water last Tuesday in the province’s Lac-Saint-Jean region.

Sûreté du Québec (SQ) police spokesperson Hugues Beaulieu said the bodies were found late Sunday morning at a site more than three kilometres from where the initial search began.

Police resumed searching for four missing tourists from eastern France Sunday morning, five days after a group and their guide disappeared into the icy waters while snowmobiling off-trail.

While five men were originally missing, divers found the body of 58-year-old Gilles Claude on Friday, about two kilometres from where the first snowmobiles were located.

The guide, Benoit L’Espérance of Montreal, was pulled from the water by rescuers on Tuesday night and died in hospital early Wednesday.

Two others from the travelling party managed to save a third tourist who’d fallen into the water and they made it to shore and alerted authorities.

The five missing French snowmobilers were identified by police as Claude, Yan Thierry and Jean-René Dumoulin, both 24, Julien Benoît, 34, and Arnaud Antoine, 25.

Earlier on Sunday police announced they had had located the seventh and final submerged snowmobile that remained unaccounted for.

–With files from Global News’ Alessia Maratta

