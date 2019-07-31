Thief runs into police officers moments after bank robbery in Rosemont

Montreal police have arrested a 46-year-old man after he attempted to rob a bank on the corner of St-Hubert and Beaubien Streets in the Rosemont borough.

The man entered the bank shortly before 3 p.m. on Wednesday wearing a face mask, police said.

READ MORE: Waterloo Regional Police investigating daytime bank robbery in Cambridge

He approached a cashier and demanded she give him money while alluding to a weapon, said Montreal police spokesperson Emmanuel Couture.

Police did not confirm whether the man had a weapon or not.

The cashier gave him some money and the man headed for the exit.

According to police, however, a witness became suspicious and brought it to the attention of two police officers who just happened to be right outside of the bank, Couture said.

READ MORE: Laval man arrested following police pursuit

On his way out, “the suspect found himself face to face with the officers,” he said.

The man managed to flee by foot, but the officers chased him down and arrested him shortly thereafter, Couture said.

The man is in custody and is waiting to be questioned by police.

No one was hurt in the incident.

WATCH: Rosemont-La Petite-Patrie to add 10 new green alleyways