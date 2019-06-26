Man turns himself in after bank robbery incident in Halifax: police

A 58-year-old man has turned himself in after a bank robbery took place in Halifax on Tuesday.

Halifax Regional Police say the TD Canada Trust on Lacewood Drive was held up at around 11:30 a.m.

READ MORE: Police arrest man in connection with alleged bank robbery in Halifax

Police say the man entered the bank armed with an “edged weapon” and provided a note to the teller demanding money.

The man was given an unknown amount of cash, according to police, then ran away.

Police say they arrested a man near the bank shortly after the robbery, but ended up having the wrong person. He was later released without charges.

READ MORE: Man charged with armed robbery, stealing jewelry worth $21K in Nanaimo

Police say the suspect turned himself in at around 11 a.m. Wednesday.

He’s scheduled to appear in Halifax provincial court on Thursday to face charges of robbery, possession of a weapon and wearing a disguise.

Officers are still investigating the robbery and are asking anyone with information to contact them.