Ottawa police seek to identify suspect in alleged Bank Street robbery

The Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to identify a man suspected of stealing from a store on Bank Street on March 30.

Police say the suspect entered a retail location in the 2000-block of Bank Street.

After trying to allegedly leave with unpaid merchandise, the man was confronted by the loss prevention officer in the store.

A struggle ensued and the male suspect then allegedly deployed pepper spray into the eyes of the loss prevention officer and then left on foot going northbound on Bank Street.

Policed describe the suspect as a white male, approximately 30 to 40 years old and between five-feet-seven-inches and five-feet-10-inches tall.

According to police, the suspect has a medium build and goatee, and at the time of the incident, was wearing a fluorescent orange work jacket, black pants, a Toronto Blue Jays tuque and carrying a dark-coloured backpack.

The loss prevention officer received medical treatment at the scene, and did not suffer any lasting injuries.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this investigation to call the robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or by downloading the Ottawa Police app.