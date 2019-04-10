Crime
April 10, 2019 3:26 pm

Renfrew man arrested after alleged fist fight on Hwy. 417

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

OPP officers have arrested a man after he allegedly engaged in a fist fight with another man on Highway 417.

Nick Westoll/Global News
A A

The Ontario Provincial Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested a man after receiving reports of a fist fight on Highway 417.

Police say officers responded to a call at around 8:47 a.m. Wednesday reporting that two men were allegedly fighting in the median of Highway 417 near Richmond Road.

READ MORE: Missing teen in southwestern Ontario found in good health: OPP

Police say that the two men became involved in the alleged altercation following a minor collision on the highway.

As a result of the investigation, James MacRae, 45, was charged with assault and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa on May 8.

Police say the other man involved was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

READ MORE: OPP, Kingston police charge local man with 3 historic murders

© 2019 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
417
Fist fight 417
Highway 417 crime
Highway 417 fight
Highway 417 traffic
Hwy 417 traffic
Hwy. 417
Ontario Provincial Police
OPP
OPP east
OPP Ottawa

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.