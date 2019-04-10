Renfrew man arrested after alleged fist fight on Hwy. 417

The Ontario Provincial Police announced Wednesday that they have arrested a man after receiving reports of a fist fight on Highway 417.

Police say officers responded to a call at around 8:47 a.m. Wednesday reporting that two men were allegedly fighting in the median of Highway 417 near Richmond Road.

Police say that the two men became involved in the alleged altercation following a minor collision on the highway.

As a result of the investigation, James MacRae, 45, was charged with assault and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Ottawa on May 8.

Police say the other man involved was treated for non-life-threatening injuries at the scene.

