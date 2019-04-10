Missing teen in southwestern Ontario found in good health: OPP

Wellington County OPP say a missing teenager has been found in good health.

The 16-year-old girl from Clifford went missing on Saturday and police said they were concerned for her safety.

Police announced on Wednesday morning that the girl had been found. They also thanked the public for their assistance.

The Village of Clifford is about 70 kilometres northwest of Guelph.