Woman sprayed with noxious substance by stranger in downtown Kitchener: police

Waterloo Regional Police say that a woman was assaulted by a stranger in downtown Kitchener on Monday afternoon.

Police say the man approached the woman near the intersection of King Street East and Eby Street at around 4 p.m. on Monday.

The man is alleged to have uttered a few words before he assaulted her by spraying a noxious substance.

READ MORE: Man allegedly attacked with ‘noxious substance’ in Kitchener apartment building, several units evacuated

The woman was left with minor injuries.

The suspect has been described as white, around 30 years old, 5’7″ tall, with a medium build, curly blonde hair, clean shaven, and was wearing a red t-shirt.

Police are asking anyone with information to call 519-570-9777 ext. 4499 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.